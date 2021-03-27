Israel’s Elbit Systems to provide German Federal Police with night vision systems

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems will provide the German Federal Police with night vision systems.

Elbit Systems was selected by the German Federal Ministry of the Interior after a competitive tender procedure to supply its XACT nv33 NVG goggles.

The XACT nv33 is a lightweight binocular image intensifier that can be mounted on a wide variety of helmets and used either head-mounted or hand-held. It also allows driving a vehicle in complete darkness.

“The system’s compact dimensions and its lightweight and the capability to use it to drive in darkness will further increase the operational capabilities for (German) federal officers and better align their readiness for future security requirements,” Elbit said.

The XACT nv33 NVG system is already in use by the German armed forces in various missions, as well as the Dutch, Australian and Israeli militaries.

Elbit Systems was founded in 1966 and located in the northern city of Haifa. It operates in areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, intelligence surveillance and more.