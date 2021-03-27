Mexico boss Martino backs possible Liga MX-MLS merger

Mexico national team manager Gerardo Martino has lent his support to the idea of unifying the Mexican football’s Liga MX with US Major League Soccer.

“It’s an interesting idea, a much more competitive league could be put together. I imagine it would be something positive,” Martino said in a virtual news conference on Friday.

“In MLS there are important and strong teams, like there are in Mexico. A very good league could be created that attracts high-level foreign players,” he added.

The comments came a week after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the creation of a North American super league could “quite well be the best league in the world.”

Martino was talking ahead of Mexico’s double header of friendlies in Europe. El Tri will meet Wales in Cardiff on Saturday before a clash with Costa Rica in Austria on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona and Argentina national team boss said the matches would serve as preparation for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July and 2022 World Cup qualifiers, starting in September.

Since taking over as manager in 2019, Martino has led Mexico to 19 wins, two draws and one defeat.

“I don’t think we can say that we have played at our best yet,” he said. “I’d like us to hit our peak in five or six months from now, when the qualifiers start. For now, our focus is on working hard to keep improving.”