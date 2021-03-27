Two diamonds weigh over 100 carats each found in eastern Angola’s mine

Two diamonds, one 131-carat and the other 133-carat, were found in Angola’s Lulo mine in eastern Lunda Norte province, national diamond company Endiama announced here Friday.

The white-colored gems were found in block 46 and 21 with more than 100 carats discovered in that mine, according to a note from Endiama.

Since the beginning of its exploration in 2010, the Lulo mine is known for its rare and high-quality diamonds.

The mine’s blocks 6 and 8 are responsible for the production of 13 of the 15 stones with over 100 carats from Lulo mine, including the largest diamond ever found in Angola in 2016, with 404.2 carats.

The Lulo project, with a concession area of 3,000 square km, is operated within the scope of a partnership in which Endiama holds 32 percent, Lucapa Diamond Company Limited 40 percent, and the operator Rosas & Petalas 28 percent.