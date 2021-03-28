Canadians aged 20-39 suffer highest COVID-19 infection rate

While COVID-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, new infection rates are the highest among those aged 20 to 39, said Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam in a statement this week.

The country’s national-level data show a seven-day average of 3,772 new cases daily on March 17 to 23. Currently, there are 36,310 active cases across the country, Tam said.

Tam said the circulation of COVID-19 in younger, more mobile and socially-connected adults presents an ongoing risk for spread into high-risk populations and settings.

“The emergence and spread of certain SARS-CoV-2 virus variants heighten this concern,” Tam said.

“Amid increasing case counts, shifting severity trends, and a rising proportion of cases involving variants of concern in heavily impacted areas of Canada we need to remain vigilant,” Tam said.

“Maintaining public health measures and individual precautions is crucial to reducing infection rates and avoiding further spread of new variants where accelerated epidemic growth can take off very quickly,” Tam added in the statement.