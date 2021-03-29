Afghanistan confirms 62 new COVID-19 positive cases

A total of 62 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number in the country to 56,384, the Public Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement also said four patients had died over the period, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,476 since the outbreak of the virus in February last year in the country.

A total of 653 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered ones to 50,666 in the country.

The Public Health Ministry has also warned of the third wave of the disease, calling to follow the guidelines of the ministry and avoid unnecessary visits to markets and crowded areas.