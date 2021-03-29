Cyprus: Imports, Sales and Stocks of Petroleum Products

In February 2021, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 84.216 tonnes, recording a decrease of 35,1% compared to February 2020. A fall was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene by 80,4%, as well as in the sales of motor gasoline by 20,9% and road diesel by 1,6%. As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have registered a fall of 14,2% to 49.414 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in February 2021 compared to January 2021 recorded a drop of 5,8%. A decrease was recorded in the sales of light fuel oil (-52,1%), kerosene (-15,8%), asphalt (-12,8%), liquefied petroleum gases (-7,5%), heating gasoil (-5,3%) as well as in the provisions of marine gasoil (-26,2%) and aviation kerosene (-7,9%). On the contrary, an increase was observed in the sales of motor gasoline (17,4%), road diesel (14,0%) and heavy fuel oil (33,2%).

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of February 2021 recorded a decrease of 1,1% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period January – February 2021, the total sales of petroleum products recorded a fall of 33,4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Table 1              

Products

Total Sales (tonnes)

 

Percentage Change (%)

Feb 2021

Feb2020

Jan-Feb 2021

Jan-Feb 2020

 

Feb 2021/

Feb 2020

Jan- Feb 2021/ Jan- Feb 2020
Unleaded Motor Gasoline

19.375

24.509

35.880

49.531

-20,9

-27,6
Aviation Gasoline

1

2

2

3

-50,0

-33,3
Aviation Kerosene

2.655

13.528

5.537

28.870

-80,4

-80,8
Kerosene

2.398

3.151

5.247

7.128

-23,9

-26,4
Road Diesel

25.092

25.505

47.095

51.003

-1,6

-7,7
Gasoil for Agriculture use

1.794

1.663

3.681

3.414

7,9

7,8
Heating Gasoil

11.218

14.344

23.059

31.193

-21,8

-26,1
Gasoil for Marine use

5.448

17.719

12.829

29.408

-69,3

-56,4
Light Fuel Oil

6.536

17.472

20.175

35.300

-62,6

-42,8
Heavy Fuel Oil

834

1.517

1.460

2.199

-45,0

-33,6
Lubricants

179

195

363

382

-8,2

-5,0
Asphalt

2.647

2.181

5.683

5.167

21,4

10,0
Liquefied Petroleum Gases

6.039

7.965

12.567

17.136

-24,2

-26,7
Total

84.216 

129.751

173.578 

260.734

 

-35,1

33,4

 

Table 2              

Products

Sales from Filling Stations (tonnes)

 

Percentage Change (%)

Feb 2021

Feb 2020

Jan-Feb 2021

Jan-Feb 2020

 

Feb 2021/

Feb 2020

Jan- Feb 2021/ Jan- Feb 2020
Unleaded Motor Gasoline

19.063

23.866

35.275

48.399

-20,1

-27,1
Kerosene

1.912

2.335

4.152

5.351

-18,1

-22,4
Road Diesel

19.508

20.914

36.608

41.599

-6,7

-12,0
Gasoil for Agriculture use

1.311

1.180

2.668

2.437

11,1

9,5
Heating Gasoil

7.525

9.207

15.534

20.254

-18,3

-23,3
Light Fuel Oil

29

31

74

81

-6,5

-8,6
Lubricants

66

71

133

140

-7,0

-5,0
Total

49.414 

57.604 

94.444 

118.261 

 

-14,2

-20,1

 

METHODOLOGICAL INFORMATION

Scope and Coverage

The collection of data on imports, sales and stocks of petroleum products is carried out on a monthly basis.

It concerns the sales of petroleum products from filling stations and the sales to government departments, to the British Bases and the United Nations, to ships and to other customers, as well as the stocks held at the end of each month. Only the petroleum companies are being covered. Additionally, the imports of petroleum products imported directly from the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) and the manufacturing industry are also included.

Data collection

The collection of data is conducted by the Statistical Service on a monthly basis by electronically receiving a purpose-designed questionnaire from each of these companies.