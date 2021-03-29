Cyprus: Imports, Sales and Stocks of Petroleum Products

In February 2021, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 84.216 tonnes, recording a decrease of 35,1% compared to February 2020. A fall was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene by 80,4%, as well as in the sales of motor gasoline by 20,9% and road diesel by 1,6%. As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have registered a fall of 14,2% to 49.414 tonnes.
The total sales of petroleum products in February 2021 compared to January 2021 recorded a drop of 5,8%. A decrease was recorded in the sales of light fuel oil (-52,1%), kerosene (-15,8%), asphalt (-12,8%), liquefied petroleum gases (-7,5%), heating gasoil (-5,3%) as well as in the provisions of marine gasoil (-26,2%) and aviation kerosene (-7,9%). On the contrary, an increase was observed in the sales of motor gasoline (17,4%), road diesel (14,0%) and heavy fuel oil (33,2%).
The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of February 2021 recorded a decrease of 1,1% compared to the end of the previous month.
During the period January – February 2021, the total sales of petroleum products recorded a fall of 33,4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
|Table 1
|
Products
|
Total Sales (tonnes)
|
|
Percentage Change (%)
|
Feb 2021
|
Feb2020
|
Jan-Feb 2021
|
Jan-Feb 2020
|
|
Feb 2021/
Feb 2020
|
Jan- Feb 2021/ Jan- Feb 2020
|Unleaded Motor Gasoline
|
19.375
|
24.509
|
35.880
|
49.531
|
|
-20,9
|
-27,6
|Aviation Gasoline
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
|
-50,0
|
-33,3
|Aviation Kerosene
|
2.655
|
13.528
|
5.537
|
28.870
|
|
-80,4
|
-80,8
|Kerosene
|
2.398
|
3.151
|
5.247
|
7.128
|
|
-23,9
|
-26,4
|Road Diesel
|
25.092
|
25.505
|
47.095
|
51.003
|
|
-1,6
|
-7,7
|Gasoil for Agriculture use
|
1.794
|
1.663
|
3.681
|
3.414
|
|
7,9
|
7,8
|Heating Gasoil
|
11.218
|
14.344
|
23.059
|
31.193
|
|
-21,8
|
-26,1
|Gasoil for Marine use
|
5.448
|
17.719
|
12.829
|
29.408
|
|
-69,3
|
-56,4
|Light Fuel Oil
|
6.536
|
17.472
|
20.175
|
35.300
|
|
-62,6
|
-42,8
|Heavy Fuel Oil
|
834
|
1.517
|
1.460
|
2.199
|
|
-45,0
|
-33,6
|Lubricants
|
179
|
195
|
363
|
382
|
|
-8,2
|
-5,0
|Asphalt
|
2.647
|
2.181
|
5.683
|
5.167
|
|
21,4
|
10,0
|Liquefied Petroleum Gases
|
6.039
|
7.965
|
12.567
|
17.136
|
|
-24,2
|
-26,7
|Total
|
84.216
|
129.751
|
173.578
|
260.734
|
|
-35,1
|
–33,4
|Table 2
|
Products
|
Sales from Filling Stations (tonnes)
|
|
Percentage Change (%)
|
Feb 2021
|
Feb 2020
|
Jan-Feb 2021
|
Jan-Feb 2020
|
|
Feb 2021/
Feb 2020
|
Jan- Feb 2021/ Jan- Feb 2020
|Unleaded Motor Gasoline
|
19.063
|
23.866
|
35.275
|
48.399
|
|
-20,1
|
-27,1
|Kerosene
|
1.912
|
2.335
|
4.152
|
5.351
|
|
-18,1
|
-22,4
|Road Diesel
|
19.508
|
20.914
|
36.608
|
41.599
|
|
-6,7
|
-12,0
|Gasoil for Agriculture use
|
1.311
|
1.180
|
2.668
|
2.437
|
|
11,1
|
9,5
|Heating Gasoil
|
7.525
|
9.207
|
15.534
|
20.254
|
|
-18,3
|
-23,3
|Light Fuel Oil
|
29
|
31
|
74
|
81
|
|
-6,5
|
-8,6
|Lubricants
|
66
|
71
|
133
|
140
|
|
-7,0
|
-5,0
|Total
|
49.414
|
57.604
|
94.444
|
118.261
|
|
-14,2
|
-20,1
METHODOLOGICAL INFORMATION
Scope and Coverage
The collection of data on imports, sales and stocks of petroleum products is carried out on a monthly basis.
It concerns the sales of petroleum products from filling stations and the sales to government departments, to the British Bases and the United Nations, to ships and to other customers, as well as the stocks held at the end of each month. Only the petroleum companies are being covered. Additionally, the imports of petroleum products imported directly from the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) and the manufacturing industry are also included.
Data collection
The collection of data is conducted by the Statistical Service on a monthly basis by electronically receiving a purpose-designed questionnaire from each of these companies.