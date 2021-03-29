Cyprus: Imports, Sales and Stocks of Petroleum Products

In February 2021, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 84.216 tonnes, recording a decrease of 35,1% compared to February 2020. A fall was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene by 80,4%, as well as in the sales of motor gasoline by 20,9% and road diesel by 1,6%. As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have registered a fall of 14,2% to 49.414 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in February 2021 compared to January 2021 recorded a drop of 5,8%. A decrease was recorded in the sales of light fuel oil (-52,1%), kerosene (-15,8%), asphalt (-12,8%), liquefied petroleum gases (-7,5%), heating gasoil (-5,3%) as well as in the provisions of marine gasoil (-26,2%) and aviation kerosene (-7,9%). On the contrary, an increase was observed in the sales of motor gasoline (17,4%), road diesel (14,0%) and heavy fuel oil (33,2%).

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of February 2021 recorded a decrease of 1,1% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period January – February 2021, the total sales of petroleum products recorded a fall of 33,4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Table 1 Products Total Sales (tonnes) Percentage Change (%) Feb 2021 Feb2020 Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Feb 2020 Feb 2021/ Feb 2020 Jan- Feb 2021/ Jan- Feb 2020 Unleaded Motor Gasoline 19.375 24.509 35.880 49.531 -20,9 -27,6 Aviation Gasoline 1 2 2 3 -50,0 -33,3 Aviation Kerosene 2.655 13.528 5.537 28.870 -80,4 -80,8 Kerosene 2.398 3.151 5.247 7.128 -23,9 -26,4 Road Diesel 25.092 25.505 47.095 51.003 -1,6 -7,7 Gasoil for Agriculture use 1.794 1.663 3.681 3.414 7,9 7,8 Heating Gasoil 11.218 14.344 23.059 31.193 -21,8 -26,1 Gasoil for Marine use 5.448 17.719 12.829 29.408 -69,3 -56,4 Light Fuel Oil 6.536 17.472 20.175 35.300 -62,6 -42,8 Heavy Fuel Oil 834 1.517 1.460 2.199 -45,0 -33,6 Lubricants 179 195 363 382 -8,2 -5,0 Asphalt 2.647 2.181 5.683 5.167 21,4 10,0 Liquefied Petroleum Gases 6.039 7.965 12.567 17.136 -24,2 -26,7 Total 84.216 129.751 173.578 260.734 -35,1 –33,4

Table 2 Products Sales from Filling Stations (tonnes) Percentage Change (%) Feb 2021 Feb 2020 Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Feb 2020 Feb 2021/ Feb 2020 Jan- Feb 2021/ Jan- Feb 2020 Unleaded Motor Gasoline 19.063 23.866 35.275 48.399 -20,1 -27,1 Kerosene 1.912 2.335 4.152 5.351 -18,1 -22,4 Road Diesel 19.508 20.914 36.608 41.599 -6,7 -12,0 Gasoil for Agriculture use 1.311 1.180 2.668 2.437 11,1 9,5 Heating Gasoil 7.525 9.207 15.534 20.254 -18,3 -23,3 Light Fuel Oil 29 31 74 81 -6,5 -8,6 Lubricants 66 71 133 140 -7,0 -5,0 Total 49.414 57.604 94.444 118.261 -14,2 -20,1

METHODOLOGICAL INFORMATION

Scope and Coverage

The collection of data on imports, sales and stocks of petroleum products is carried out on a monthly basis.

It concerns the sales of petroleum products from filling stations and the sales to government departments, to the British Bases and the United Nations, to ships and to other customers, as well as the stocks held at the end of each month. Only the petroleum companies are being covered. Additionally, the imports of petroleum products imported directly from the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) and the manufacturing industry are also included.

Data collection

The collection of data is conducted by the Statistical Service on a monthly basis by electronically receiving a purpose-designed questionnaire from each of these companies.