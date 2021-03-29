Israeli armed forces to drill on Cyprus this summer – report

Armed forces from Israel are expected to hold a large-scale exercise in Cyprus this summer, according to Israeli Media.

The exercise is designed to simulate prolonged battle conditions.

According to Israel Hayom, the Israel Defence Forces first overseas drill will last a week and include commandos, special forces, Air Force and Navy troops, and regular and reserves forces.

On top of that, the Israeli Air Force plans to deploy fighter squadrons, assault helicopters and transport planes to Cyprus, while the Navy will send ‘missile boats and warships’ to the island.

Co-operation between Jerusalem and Nicosia in military matters has become fluid in the last few years.

Earlier this month the Israeli military conducted joint naval drills with Greece and Cyprus.

The “Noble Dina” exercise, which was led by Israel, also included France, covered “anti-submarine procedures, search and rescue scenarios, and a scenario simulating battle between ships.”

Separately, a Cyprus-Israel joint exercise named ONISILOS-GIDEON was completed last November. The drills fell under the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme between Cyprus and Israel.