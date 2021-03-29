Mongolia likely to impose strict lockdown in capital amid resurging COVID-19 cases

Mongolia’s State Emergency Commission is supporting the health ministry’s proposal to impose a strict 14-day lockdown starting on Saturday here in the country’s capital to curb a resurging wave of COVID-19 infections.

The decision will be presented at a regular cabinet meeting later this week, the commission said on Monday.

The Asian country has registered a record high of 575 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and 400 of them were detected in Ulan Bator, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on Monday.

Daily infections in the country have stood at over 300 recently, mostly in Ulan Bator, home to over half of the country’s population of 3.3 million.

So far, the country has recorded 7,589 COVID-19 cases, with 10 deaths, and around 6,300 of the confirmed cases were reported in the capital city.