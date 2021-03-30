Active COVID-19 cases in Israeli army drop below 100

The number of active coronavirus cases among Israeli soldiers dropped by 41 on Monday to 78, according to data released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

This is the lowest number of active COVID-19 patients in the Israeli army since June 22, 2020, when there were also 78 active patients among soldiers.

The number of active cases in the Israeli army peaked at 3,270 on Feb. 7, 2021.

The IDF added that 659 Israeli soldiers are in home quarantine, the lowest figure since May 31, 2020.

As of Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 832,068, and the death toll rose to 6,196, according to the country’s ministry of health.