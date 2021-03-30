BiH reports record daily COVID-19 deaths

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Monday recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The country’s health authorities reported 856 new cases and 93 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The previous record daily death toll was 86, reported on Dec. 22, 2020. The country registered a record 1,956 new daily cases since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 25 this year.

Hit hard by the third wave of the pandemic, the capital Sarajevo alone reported 304 new cases and 16 deaths.

To date, BiH’s Ministry of Civil Affairs has reported 165,787 COVID-19 cases and 6,427 deaths.

In September 2020, the country purchased more than 1.2 million vaccine doses through the COVAX Facility, an international initiative co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners to ensure equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in many countries with already-authorized coronavirus vaccines. To date, 49,800 vaccine doses have arrived in BiH through COVAX.

Meanwhile, 267 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 83 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to the latest information released by the World Health Organization.