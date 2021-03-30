COVID-19 pandemic slashes salaries for German CEOs

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped a decade of rising salaries for chief executive officers (CEOs) of Germany’s largest companies, the consulting firm hkp group said on Monday.

With “very heterogeneous, but on average significantly lower profits” of minus 45 percent, the average salary of CEOs of Germany’s largest companies fell by 28 percent year-on-year to 5.3 million euros (6.2 million U.S. dollars) in fiscal year 2020, according to an analysis by the hkp group.

This was the largest decline in average salaries since the obligation to provide salary transparency in Germany in 2006, said the analysis based on 28 of the 30 annual reports published to date of the companies listed in the DAX.

“Key factors” for the decline were the performance-based variable payments, the analysis noted. The average annual bonuses for DAX CEOs fell by around 38 percent in 2020, while the average, mostly share-based, multi-year variable remuneration declined by around 41 percent.

The current salary ranking was led by the CEO of the German mail and logistics company Deutsche Post, with 10 million euros in total salary including accumulated payment of variable salary from previous years, according to the analysis.

The CEO of the German tech giant Siemens came second with 9.3 million euros, while the CEO of the German consumer goods company Beiersdorf was at the lower end of the DAX rankings with 2.1 million euros, the analysis found.