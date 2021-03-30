Estonian gov’t extends coronavirus restrictions

The Estonian government on Tuesday decided to extend the current coronavirus restrictions on shops, schools, restaurants and public events from April 11 till April 25.

The decision was made in principle at the cabinet meeting, and the restrictions will be reviewed in two weeks in terms of the spread of virus, according to a government press release.

“I am glad that the restrictions have started to affect the spread of the virus,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was quoted as saying. She called on Estonians to observe the rules while the government closely monitors the coronavirus situation.

The government also decided that starting from April 5, asymptomatic people arriving from Finland, Latvia and Lithuania are subject to a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement, which currently does not apply to those who travel for the purpose of working, studying, receiving health services or are in transit.

Meanwhile, the government’s scientific advisory council recommended the ruling coalition should consider opening schools earlier in areas where COVID-19 infection numbers are lower, while Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna also agrees with opening schools on a regional basis and based on infection rates, Estonian Public Broadcasting reported.

The number of cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days was 1,344.60, and 19.4 percent of all initial tests came back positive, the Estonian Health Board said on Tuesday.

As of March 30, 105,416 Estonians, or 9.3 percent of the total population, had tested positive for the virus. To date, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 896 people in the country.

Meanwhile, 196,317 individuals have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom 135,111 have received one dose and 61,206 both doses.