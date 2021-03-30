Hungary vaccinates close to 2 mln, loses 20,000 to COVID-19

Hungary has already administered at least the first coronavirus jab to nearly two million of its ten million population, but has lost 20,000 people to COVID-19, the government’s coronavirus information website reported on Monday.

On Monday, the country registered 7,263 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 641,124, according to official data.

In the past 24 hours, 189 people have died from the disease, taking the death toll to 20,161 in the country, while 399,961 have recovered. Currently, 12,291 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 1,497 on ventilators, the government’s website showed.

As of Monday, 1,920,347 people had received at least the first shot of a vaccine, while 689,392 had both jabs, the website noted.

According to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, there is a good chance that the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus will reach two million by late Monday.

Orban also thanked the country’s healthcare workers for their commitment.

“Our doctors and nurses kept the ground, the Hungarian healthcare system withstood the pressure,” he said, recognizing their extra efforts over the past weekend.

Orban also encouraged Hungary’s teachers to register for the vaccine ahead of the reopening of kindergartens and schools planned for April 19.

Hungary has been using vaccines from five producers, including China’s Sinopharm.