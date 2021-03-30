India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 12,095,855

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 12,095,855 on Tuesday as 56,211 new cases were reported from across the country, according to the latest figures released by the federal health ministry.

Besides, 271 more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 162,114.

There are 540,720 active cases in the country, while 11,393,021 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 18,912 active cases during the previous 24 hours, out of which the maximum cases were reported from the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few days, as another wave of COVID-19 looms large in India.

In January the number of daily cases in the country had come down to below 10,000.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 61 million people have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing facilities across the country, as more than 242 million tests have been conducted.

A total of 242,650,025 tests were conducted till Monday, out of which 785,864 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most affected places in the country, witnessed 1,904 new cases and six deaths through Monday.

So far 11,012 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, Delhi’s health department said.