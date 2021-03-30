Iraqi, Egyptian, Jordanian FMs meet to prepare for trilateral summit of top leaders

Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers arrived on Monday in Baghdad to meet with their Iraqi counterpart in preparation for a summit expected to gather the top leaders of the three countries.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the three ministers exchanged views on cooperation among the three countries and several regional and international issues.

“We discussed various topics, including electricity interconnection and the project of an oil pipeline from the Iraq’s oil-hub of Basra to Jordan’s port of Aqaba,” Hussein added.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told the press that they discussed “projects to be implemented by the three countries in the fields of economy, energy, electricity, health, agriculture, industry, food, and construction.”

The understandings reached by the governments of the three countries will be sent to the three leaders in the upcoming summit, he said.

The meeting reviewed developments in the Arab region, especially the Palestinian issue, the crises in Syria, Libya, and Yemen, as well as cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and extremism, according to Shoukry.

“We stand with all our capabilities with the Iraqi government in its efforts to enhance security, stability, reconstruction and provide a better life for the Iraqi people,” said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

“The support for Iraq, its security, and stability is fundamental to the security and stability of the entire region,” Safadi added.

He said the three countries have a similar view on the issue of Palestine as they “all want a comprehensive and just peace that meets all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

“We all want a region free from tensions and regional relations based on the principle of good neighborliness, respect for others, and non-interference in their affairs, and we all stand together against terrorism, and we all seek to reach a political solution that ends the disaster in Syria, preserves the security and stability of Syria and its role in the region,” the Jordanian minister noted.

On Friday, Iraq announced that the trilateral summit, first scheduled for March 27, was postponed indefinitely, after Egypt witnessed a tragic trains collision that killed and wounded dozens.

The leaders of the three countries have been working to strengthen economic and trade cooperation over the past few years, with three summits having being held since 2019.