Italy’s agri-food system launches solidarity action to help COVID-hit households over Easter

A solidarity initiative to support poor families hit by the COVID-19 pandemic was officially launched by the country’s main agri-food actors here on Monday.

The plan would benefit at least 20,000 households struggling in the middle of the pandemic. They are going to receive high-quality food products to ensure good meals during Easter, a festivity Italians traditionally devote to eating with family and friends.

Launched by the largest national farmers’ association Coldiretti, along with Filiera Italiana and Campagna Amica foundation, the initiative kicked off under the patronage of the Italian government.

The first truckloads of food aid, in fact, departed from the courtyard of the government building, Palazzo Chigi, on Monday morning in the presence of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Each of the 20,000 selected families would receive regular 50-kg food packages containing Made in Italy products, according to the organizers.

In a similar initiative in 2020, over 5.5 million kg of food were delivered to poor families, Coldiretti said.

In that case, the group said the solidarity effort was possible thanks to citizens volunteering to a “suspended spending program,” under which people pay in advance for grocery shopping as an anonymous solidarity act, as well as the commitment of the Italian Agricultural Consortiums (CAI), which gave up on their earnings.

“We wanted to provide a tangible sign of solidarity on the part of the Italian agri-food chain towards the weakest sectors of our population,” Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini said on Monday about the new Easter initiative.

He added that the association aimed to make this experience “a structural commitment.”

Some 5.6 million people were recorded as living in absolute poverty in Italy in 2020, an increase of about one million over the previous year, according to preliminary estimates from the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).

“In the year of the pandemic, the improvements (in terms of poverty) made in 2019 have been nullified,” the agency said in early March.

Italy’s gross domestic product dropped by 8.9 percent in volume in 2020 from the previous year, ISTAT noted.

In the same year, the central government allocated at least 108 billion euros (127 billion U.S. dollars) in terms of net debt to tackle the consequences of the pandemic on the economy, according to the Finance Ministry.

A 209-billion-euro package in emergency funds by the European Union will add to these national resources starting by 2021.