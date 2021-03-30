S. African public broadcaster to retrench over 600 employees

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Tuesday said they will retrench a total of 621 employees on April 1 as part of its restructuring program.

The SABC said the staff reduction is part of their turnaround plan and for its long term sustainability.

“Subsequent to the conclusion of the resourcing of the new structure, the total number of employees who will leave the organization at the end of March 2021 is 621,” said acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo, adding that more than half of this number are employees who opted for voluntary severance packages.

“Some were concerned about the impact of lower job scale codes resulting from the organization-wide job evaluation process, on current salaries and their pension. These colleagues took voluntary severance packages as a first option and chose not to participate in any alternative job-seeking processes,” she said.

Seapolielo said a total of 275 employees are those who occupied positions that have become redundant, some of these were interviewed for alternative opportunities but were not successful.

The SABC’s group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said they had to take this route as part of the turnaround plan to ensure the public broadcaster’s long term financial sustainability and capacity to fulfill its extensive public mandate becomes a reality.

“The process was necessary to preserve and reposition the SABC as a resilient and viable public broadcaster and public media organization. We want to be part of preserving this national treasure which has the public interest at the very heart of its existence,” he said.

Mxakwe said they want to transform the SABC and take its content across platforms, on all devices and in all South African languages.