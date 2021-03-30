Striker Aguero to leave Manchester City this summer

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of this season, announced by the English Premier League side on Monday.

Aguero, 32, joined City in 2011 and went on to become City’s record goalscorer with 257 goals in 384 appearances so far. He has helped City winning four Premier League, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.”

Aguero underwent surgery after injuring his left knee in June last year. He then tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of this year and spent several weeks recovering. He has only made 14 appearances for the team this season.

“When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise,” said Aguero on social media. “Huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten season-unusual for a professional player this day and age.”

Aguero believed that City has earned a place among the greatest of the world while “the task to maintain this well-deserved privileged position will remain on others.”

“As for myself, I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans. Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level.

Oil-rich City leads the Premier League comfortably and has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The club will create a statue of Aguero at Etihad Stadium, alongside former players Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

City is also planning to mark Aguero’s departure on this season’s final home game when a reduced crowd is expected to be allowed in the stadium.