Belgium’s COVID-19 indicators remain “in red”

All COVID-19 indicators are “in the red” and continue to rise in Belgium, greatly impacting intensive care units, whose caseload has increased tenfold, Yves Van Laethem, interfederal spokesperson for COVID-19, said on Tuesday.

A total of 2,818 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Belgium, 739 of them in intensive care. Infections have also spiked in recent weeks. From March 20 to March 26, the Sciensano institute recorded an average of 4,751 new infections per day.

By Tuesday, 1.3 million Belgian adults have already received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, equal to roughly 13 percent of the total adult population, Sabine Stordeur, member of the country’s Vaccination Task Force, said at a press conference held jointly by the Sciensano public health institute and the Crisis Center.

The next group to be vaccinated will include people aged between 18 to 65 with underlying conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, heart or lung diseases. One and a half million people belong to this group, Stordeur said.

To date, Belgium has recorded 872,936 COVID-19 cases and 22,921 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries, including Belgium, with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.