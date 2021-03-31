Italy’s producer price index rises in February

Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) reported Tuesday that the country’s producer price index, a measure of the selling prices for domestic producers for their output, rose 0.7 percent year on year in February, compared to a 0.3 percent drop in January.

In the domestic market, producer prices grew 0.5 percent month-on-month in February.

In foreign markets, the increase was 0.6 percent both compared to the previous month and the same month of the previous year

The year-on-year figure indicated that demand was higher than in February 2020, the last month mostly untouched by the coronavirus pandemic in Italy.

Metallurgy, manufacturing and installations were the strongest sectors. The weakest sectors included refined petroleum commodities and basic pharmaceutical products.

The construction industry, calculated separately from the broad index, saw its producer price index climb by 0.4 percent compared to January and 2.1 percent year-on-year, ISTAT reported.