Portugal registers lowest COVID-19 deaths since last September

Portugal registered on Tuesday two COVID-19 related deaths, the lowest daily number since Sept. 6, 2020, bringing the country’s total fatal victims to 16,845 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

The number of newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 584 on Tuesday, which was also the lowest since Sept. 23, 2020, DGS’ epidemiological bulletin showed.

A further 388 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s total cases of the coronavirus to 821,104 since March last year.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries.

In Portugal, a total of 1,169,676 people have received the first dose of vaccine and 472,270 have already had the second jab.