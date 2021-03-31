Two killed in helicopter crash in Czech Republic: reports

Two people died in a helicopter crash near Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on Tuesday afternoon, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported.

The incident happened between Dobrichovice and Karlik in Prague-West District in the Central Bohemian Region of the country, at about 2 p.m. local time, CTK said.

The helicopter crashed into a meadow from a height of about 90 meters, according to the police.

“Unfortunately, the rescuers could no longer help them. A coroner was called to the scene,” regional rescue service spokeswoman Petra Effenbergerova was quoted as saying.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation