Molefi Ntseki fired after Africa Cup dismay

South African Football Association (SAFA) on Wednesday fired the national soccer coach Molefi Ntseki following the team’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the soccer governing body said on Wednesday.

This announcement followed a meeting by SAFA to take stock of the team’s performance.

South Africa was beaten by Sudan last Sunday and eliminated from the AFCON.

“The national executive committee have resolved to part ways with the coach; it is just administrative things that are outstanding. We are here to convene the message of the national executive committee (of the SAFA). They have mandated us to apologize to the nation on their behalf for the team’s failure to qualify for the Afcon,” said SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

SAFA would meet next week to start the process to select new coach for the national soccer team.

The 51-year-old Ntseki was appointed to replace the head coach Stuart Baxter in late August 2019 with a 5-year contract.