North Macedonia upset Germany in historic defeat

Eljif Elmas’s late winner helped North Macedonia to shock Germany 2-1 at the third round in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday.

Germany started powerful into the clash and dominated possession in the opening stages against deep defending visitors from North Macedonia.

The hosts came close with nine minutes played when Kai Havertz’s assist found Leon Goretzka, who rattled the crossbar from inside the box.

North Macedonia’s well-positioned defense made Germany’s life difficult, while Serge Gnabry and Havertz squandered promising chances before the break.

The visitors sparked to life ahead of the break as Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski tested Germany back-up goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with a free kick in the 40th minute before veteran Goran Pandev opened the scoring out of the blue with the last action of the first half.

Germany came out with their guns blazing and restored parity at the hour mark when Alioski brought down Leroy Sane inside the box. Ilkay Gundogan stepped up and made no mistake to convert the subsequent penalty from the spot.

North Macedonia continued defensively while Germany lacked penetration in front of the visitor’s goal.

However, Timo Werner should have turned the tides at the 80th minute, but Chelsea’s attacking midfielder missed the target from nine meters with all time and pace.

Five minutes later, things went from bad to worse for the hosts as clinical North Macedonia snatched the 2-1 win after Alioski’s build-up work allowed Elmas to overcome Ter Stegen from close range.

“We are absolutely disappointed. We were a bit tired, made too many mistakes and lacked pace. We were unable to put North Macedonia under pressure. It is a disappointing result on home soil,” said Germany head coach Joachim Low.

With the result, Joachim Low’s men dropped their first points after victories over Iceland and Romania in Group J. Meanwhile, North Macedonia secured their second win from three games.

Unbeaten Armenia top Group J followed by North Macedonia, Germany, Romania, Iceland and Lichtenstein.