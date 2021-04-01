Swedish H&M reports loss in Q1 of 2021

The Swedish fast fashion brand H&M reported on Wednesday a loss for its first fiscal quarter of 2021.

The company’s first-quarter financial report showed that from December last year to February this year, the company had a pre-tax loss of 1.39 billion Swedish crowns (159.13 million U.S. dollars), compared with a profit of 2.5 billion Swedish crowns (286.18 million dollars) the same period in the previous year.

The company’s net sales in the first fiscal quarter were 40.06 billion Swedish crowns (4.59 billion dollars), a decrease of 27.1 percent from 54.95 billion Swedish crowns (6.29 billion dollars) in the same period last year.