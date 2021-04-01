UN mission in Libya welcomes release of prisoners

The UN Support Mission in Libya on Wednesday welcomed the release of more than 100 prisoners who were fighting for the eastern-based army during the war in and around the capital Tripoli.

The prisoners were detained in the city of Zawiya, located some 45 km west of Tripoli, by forces allied with the former UN-backed government of national accord.

The UN mission said it “welcomes the efforts undertaken by Government of National Unity on national reconciliation, launched today with the release of 107 detainees by the city of Zawiya.”

It called for the release of all detainees before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which will begin in about two weeks.

President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohammad Menfi also welcomed the release of the prisoners, calling for “consolidating the values of forgiveness and tolerance and prioritizing the national interest of Libya.”

The eastern-based army had launched a military offensive against the former UN-backed government, which lasted for more than a year and ended in June 2020 with the withdrawal of the eastern-based army.