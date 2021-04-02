Hurkacz stuns second seed Tsitsipas at Miami Open

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland came back to beat second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to make men’s singles semifinals of the Miami Open on Thursday.

The Pole fought hard to edge past Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes and reached his first ATP Masters 1000 event semifinals.

“I was trying to keep fighting and that’s what I did. I am super pumped and happy that I was able to turn this match around. It is so big to be in my first Masters 1000 semifinal, especially here in the Miami Open. It is a super big win for me and I can’t wait for the next match,” said Hurkacz after the match.

Coming up next in the semifinals for Hurkacz will be either unseeded American Sebastian Korda or Russian star Andrey Rublev.