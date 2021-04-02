Jordan urges Israel to stop violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jordan said on Thursday it has sent an official note of protest through diplomatic channels, calling on Israel to stop violations and provocations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and respect its legal and historical status quo.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said the Israeli acts against Al-Aqsa Mosque are rejected and represent a clear violation of the legal and historical status quo, international law, and Israel’s commitments as an occupying force, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He said Al-Aqsa Mosque is a worship place for Muslims only, noting that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department is the authority to supervise its affairs and manage entries.

The spokesperson also urged the international community to bear its responsibility and exert pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque.