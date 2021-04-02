Lebanon, Iraq to form health cooperation team: minister

Visiting Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said on Thursday that his country agreed with Lebanon to form a joint team in the health field, according to a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency.

“Work already began at the level of experts, benefiting from the experience of Lebanese brothers in managing hospitals, logistical support, nursing, and medical services,” al-Tamimi said after his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.

There are a large number of Lebanese medical teams in private and public sectors in Iraq, in addition to Lebanese workers in the fields of oil and tourism, he noted.

Meanwhile, Aoun thanked Iraq for agreeing to supply Lebanon with crude oil in exchange for Lebanon’s expertise in the medical field.

“I hope this cooperation paves the way for long-term agreements between the two countries in different areas,” the Lebanese president said.

Al-Tamimi arrived on Wednesday evening in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, with medical aid for the country. The donations include ventilators and necessary materials for the fight against COVID-19.