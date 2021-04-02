Lebanon records 3,562 new COVID-19 cases, 52 more deaths

Lebanon recorded on Thursday 3,562 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 471,962, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the virus increased by 52 to 6,286.

Lebanon announced a 3-day total lockdown for the Easter holiday to prevent a potential increase in COVID-19 infections.

During the total lockdown, which will start on Saturday morning, supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics and gas stations will be allowed to maintain their operations while restaurants are only permitted to provide delivery services.

Lebanon has been fighting against the pandemic since Feb.21, 2020.