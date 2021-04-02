Qatar reports 840 new COVID-19 cases, 180,804 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Thursday announced 840 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total confirmed number in the Gulf state to 180,804, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 423 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 164,544, while the death toll increased by four to 295, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,741,631 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 842,000