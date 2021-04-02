Red Star stuns Israeli Maccabi in Euroleague

Serbian champion Red Star caught Maccabi off-guard 76-64 in the Round 33 of the Euroleague in Belgrade on Thursday, looking to leave this year’s competition triumphantly.

The Israeli team made a convincing lead in the first quarter of the match played at the empty Aleksandar Nikolic hall, thanks to precise 3-pointers, but the home team evened the score in the second quarter relying on Ognjen Dobric for the offensive tasks.

Red Star turned the game around at the beginning of the second half thanks to the scoring of Jordan Loyd and built a double-digit lead, which Maccabi failed to recover from due to a streak of missed 3-pointers.

Loyd scored a team-high 21 points while Tyler Dorsey was the best in the ranks of Maccabi with 14 points.

Both teams are having a hard time at the bottom of the standings. Red Star marked 10 victories, while Maccabi has three more, and neither has a chance to make it among the eight teams that will progress to the next stage of the competition.

In the next, final round of the group stage, Red Star meets Alba in Berlin, while Maccabi is scheduled to play against Zenit in Russia.