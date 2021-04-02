Rio Open canceled due to COVID-19

This year’s Rio Open, Brazil’s premier tennis event, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said on Thursday.

The ATP 500 tournament, originally scheduled for February, was postponed indefinitely last December because of Brazil’s growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“We fought until the end to be able to play in 2021, but unfortunately it is not possible,” said tournament director Luiz Carvalho. He added that the next edition of the event would be held in February as usual.

Chile’s Cristian Garin won the last edition of the clay-court event, held in February 2020.

Brazil has over 12.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases, more than 320,00 of which have been fatal.