Yemen reports spike in COVID-19 cases

Health authorities in the government-controlled Yemeni provinces on Thursday reported a sudden surge in the daily confirmed coronavirus cases.

Around 174 newly confirmed infections were reported during the last 24 hours in the provinces controlled by the government, raising the caseload to 4,531, the country’s health ministry said.

It was the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic in the war-ravaged Arab country.

The pro-government ministry also reported 18 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 906, while the total recoveries remained at 1,682.

On Wednesday, Yemen received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine just days after the local government began tightening precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus in the southern port city of Aden.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement that 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, 13,000 safety boxes and 1.3 million syringes have just landed in Yemen. “These are the first batch of vaccines shipped through the COVAX to protect health workers, people above 60 and those with existing comorbidities.”

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine doses is a critical moment for Yemen,” said UNICEF Representative in Yemen Philippe Duamelle.

“As COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world, Yemen now has the capacity to protect those who are most at risk, including health workers, so that they can safely continue to provide life-saving interventions for children and families. Vaccines work, vaccines save lives, now let’s start getting people vaccinated,” he added.

This first batch of COVID-19 vaccines is part of 1.9 million doses that Yemen will receive throughout 2021, according to UNICEF.

In February, Yemen’s government announced that it approved using the British AstraZeneca vaccine as an emergency COVID-19 vaccine in the country’s war-torn provinces.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik directed the country’s health authorities to work out an inclusive national plan to distribute the vaccines that will be obtained through the COVAX initiative and the WHO, with support from Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief center.

He stressed that it is very important to devise a comprehensive plan covering all regions in the country.

The Yemeni government previously called on donors and relevant international humanitarian organizations to provide support to help contain the pandemic.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.