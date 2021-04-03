Estonian president receives second AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid received the second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

On Facebook, Kaljulaid wrote that she was vaccinated at the North Estonia Medical Center in Tallinn and had experienced no side effects from either dose. She received her first vaccine dose on March 5.

Kaljulaid encouraged her compatriots to get vaccinated if they are given the possibility. The country expects the delivery of a larger amount of vaccines in the coming weeks.

In Estonia, 5,981 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours. In total, 203,365 individuals have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, 63,696 of them with both doses, the Estonian Health Board said Thursday.

