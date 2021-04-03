Production of wine in Germany falls below average

German vineyards produced 8.41 million hectoliters of wine including must last year, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced this week.



Although the German vineyards produced 2.3 percent more than in the previous season, total production in 2020 remained 4.8 percent below the six-year average recorded between 2014 and 2019, according to Destatis.

One reason for the below-average vintage in terms of volume was that the 2020 wine year was the third year in a row with a very dry summer, Destatis noted. “Precipitation was also very unevenly distributed.”

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the year 2020 was the second warmest year in Germany since nationwide weather records began in 1881, reaching an annual mean temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Two-thirds of all wines produced in Germany were white wines, according to Destatis, while red wines, including rose and Rotling, accounted for the other third. Converted into 0.75-liter bottles, wine and must production in Germany totaled about 1.1 billion bottles in 2020.

In mid-March, the Wine Culture in Germany was included in the Federal List of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the conference of culture ministers on the recommendation of the expert committee of the German UNESCO commission.

The expert committee recognized wine culture in Germany as an “open, lively and versatile cultivation of tradition that is strongly anchored in society,” the German Wine Academy (DWA) announced last week.