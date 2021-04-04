8 nabbed, 15 officers injured after Belfast riot in UK

Eight people were arrested and 15 officers injured on Friday night in connection with riots on the streets of Belfast in Northern Ireland, local police said Saturday.

Those officers were injured after being targeted by a crowd of mainly young people throwing stones, fireworks, flares, manhole covers and petrol bombs, the police was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard newspaper.

The Northern Ireland police’s Belfast district commander, Chief Superintendent Simon Walls, said that “a small local protest quickly developed into an attack on police officers” and that at points there were up to 300 people of all ages on the streets.

He called for calm, urging anyone with influence in the loyalist community to dissuade young people from causing violence and harm.

Meanwhile, local political leaders also called for restraint over the Easter weekend following the riots.

The trouble came after four successive nights of disturbances in the unionist Waterside area of Londonderry.

The disorder has flared amid ongoing tensions within loyalism across Northern Ireland, said the London-based newspaper.

Loyalists and unionists are angry about post-Brexit trading arrangements which they claim have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain.

Tensions ramped up further this week following a controversial decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians for attending a large-scale republican funeral during COVID-19 restrictions, the newspaper reported.