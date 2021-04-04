France reports 213 COVID-19 deaths in one day

France reported 213 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the toll to 96,493 since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the health ministry.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 went up by 157 to reach 28,886. A total of 5,273 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care units (ICU), 19 more than the Friday figure.

The number of new infections is still under calculation, the ministry noted. France reported on Friday 46,677 new cases, after registering 50,659 on Thursday and 59,038 — the highest daily figure since Nov. 6 — on Wednesday.

France entered its third national lockdown on Saturday as shops deemed non-essential have to close, people’s movement is limited to a radius of 10 kilometers from home while nurseries and schools will be closed for three to four weeks.

As of Saturday, 9.24 million people in France, or 17.6 percent of the adult population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 3.11 million have received two injections, according to the health ministry.

France has approved the use of vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.