1 detained over smuggling fossils in SE Turkey: media

Turkish security forces detained one suspected smuggler and seized seven fossils believed to be 170 million years old in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kilis, local media reported on Monday.

Gendarmerie units stopped a vehicle on a highway on suspicion and found the fossils belonging to the Mesozoic period and two natural stones, Hurriyet Daily said.

One person was reportedly detained on the scene.

The confiscated fossils were starfish skeletons and seashell remains, and were handed over to the Kilis Museum Directorate, the daily noted.

Further detail about the natural stones was not immediately available.