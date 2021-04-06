China’s Sinopharm delivers more vaccines to Serbia

Another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from China was welcomed on Monday by Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic.

Brnabic was accompanied by the Chinese ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo at the Nikola Tesla airport to receive the vaccines.

“This delivery speaks enough about the partnership with China, and how much our partners from that country and the company Sinopharm met our needs, and helped the mass immunization campaign in Serbia,” Brnabic said.

She said Serbia aims to vaccinate roughly 40 percent of adults with the first dose by the end of April.

Ambassador Chen Bo pointed out that China was undergoing its own mass vaccination campaign at home.

“China is the most populous country in the world. Domestic demand for vaccines is huge, but we believe that all countries in the world belong to one community with a shared future,” she said.

Serbia confirmed a total of 617,669 COVID-19 cases and 5,458 death as of Monday. A total of 7,794 people were hospitalized across the country, of which 292 were on ventilators.