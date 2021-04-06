Kremlin vows retaliation for Ukrainian sanctions amid Donbass tensions

Moscow will respond to recent Ukrainian sanctions against Russia amid the escalating conflict in Donbass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing on Monday.

“The Russian side will react in such a way that is in line with our own interests,” Peskov said, adding that Kiev risks severing all remaining ties between the two countries.

According to the spokesman, Ukraine has not been fulfilling its obligations under the Minsk agreements, leading to an escalation of tensions in Donbass.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday announced sanctions against Russia’s international cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, the Volga-Dnepr company, and more than 60 other Russian and foreign companies.

Russian voiced “serious concerns” over the escalation of armed confrontation between the Donbass insurgents and Ukrainian government forces, following flared up tensions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass at the beginning of the year.

Commenting on the recent movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, Peskov said last week that Russia was taking necessary measures to ensure its border security and poses no threat to others.