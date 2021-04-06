Wooden boat carrying 75 irregular immigrants arrives in Cyprus: police

A total of 75 irregular immigrants arrived in Cyprus aboard a small boat, local police said on Tuesday.

The police said in a statement that the immigrants, including 10 women and 15 children, were on board a wooden boat that arrived overnight on Monday at a fishing port on the eastern coast of Cyprus.

The immigrants claimed themselves as Syrians and sailed from Tartus, about 300 nautical miles from the Cypriot shores.

The police statement said the boat had been spotted on radar and was accompanied into port, where the immigrants were documented and quarantined in a refugee center.