Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 4.29 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,291,017 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 114,344, while 3,858,461 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded 1,552, 853 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco at 499,025 and Tunisia at 263,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases, respectively.