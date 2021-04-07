Egyptian FM visits Lebanon to show support

Lebanese President Michel Aoun received on Wednesday a message of support from his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi conveyed to him by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, in which he affirmed Egypt’s “solidarity with Lebanon and its support for efforts to form a new government.”

This came in a statement issued by Lebanon’s Presidency following Shoukry’s meeting with Aoun at Baabda Palace.

During the meeting, Aoun expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Egypt’s role in helping Lebanon face its various crises, namely the governmental deadlock.

Aoun also discussed with Shoukry obstacles facing the government formation process, hoping to cooperate with all political parties to come up with a successful cabinet capable of assuming its duties.

Meanwhile, Shoukry told reporters that he conveyed to Aoun “a message of solidarity from President al-Sisi, while emphasizing the keenness of Egypt to communicate with all Lebanese political parties in hope to get out of the current crisis.”

Shoukry said he will hold a series of meetings with various political parties to explore ways of reaching a consensus on the cabinet formation which opens the door for regional and international support.

Shoukry said that Lebanon’s stability is vital to the region and its interests.

The Egyptian minister arrived on Wednesday in Beirut to hold discussions with various political parties on government formation in the country.

Lebanon has been facing a governmental vacuum since last August due to officials’ disagreements over ministerial shares and the form and nature of the future government.

Meanwhile, the country is going through its worst economic and financial crisis with poverty rate exceeding 50 percent according to the World Bank amid a sharp increase in unemployment rate and the collapse of the local currency.