Kevin de Bruyne extends stay with Manchester City

Manchester City’s Belgian international midfielder Kevin de Bruyne on Wednesday signed a two-year extension to his contract to commit his future to the club until the end of June 2025.

The fact the 29-year-old will celebrate his 34th birthday just two days before his new deal is due to expire means he is likely to end his career at the Ethiad Stadium where he moved from Wolfsburg in 2015.

The news comes just hours after De Bruyne opened the scoring in the first leg of City’s 2-1 win at home to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

“I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home,” said the player on the club website.

“I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well. This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximize my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come,” continued De Bruyne, who also said he had a perfect understanding with club coach Pep Guardiola.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things,” he commented.