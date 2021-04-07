Return of Russian ambassador depends on U.S. policy: official

The return of Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov to the United States will depend on Washington’s policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday.

The envoy will not depart for Washington at any time soon, and Moscow is watching the steps the United States will take towards normalizing ties with Russia, Ryabkov said.

Consultations between Russian authorities and Antonov are still going on, according to him.

Russia-U.S. relations hit a new low after a recent U.S. intelligence report accused Russia of meddling in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections with an aim to hurt Joe Biden’s campaign.

In an unprecedented move, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled Antonov on March 21 to conduct high-level consultations in Moscow amid worsening Russia-U.S. relations.