German shares down 0.24 pct Wednesday

German stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index down 36.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 15,176.36 points.

The top loser among the blue chips was automotive manufacturer Volkswagen, which lost 2.45 percent. Sportswear and equipment maker Adidas and material manufacturer Covestro went down 1.99 percent and 1.96 percent respectively.

Housing company Deutsche Wohnen gained 1.84 percent, becoming the top gainer. Reinsurance company Munich Re and Deutsche Bank advanced 1.60 percent and 1.24 percent respectively.

Volkswagen was the most traded share with a turnover of 258.46 million euros (307.15 million U.S. dollars).

China’s Haier, a leading global household appliances manufacturer listed in Frankfurt in 2018, rose 2.02 percent to close at 2.020 euros per share on Wednesday.