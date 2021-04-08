Iran confirms explosion in its commercial ship in Red Sea

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday confirmed the explosion in the country’s commercial ship Saviz, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

The Iranian commercial ship was slightly damaged in the explosion in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti on Tuesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the foreign ministry, was quoted as saying.

“Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident,” said the spokesman.

The civilian ship was stationed in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to provide maritime security in the shipping line and to fight pirates, Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying.

The ship acted practically as the country’s logistics station for technical support in the Red Sea, said Khatibzadeh, adding that its specifications and mission had already been reported to the International Maritime Organization.

The cause of explosion is under investigation, and Iran will take all necessary measures through international bodies in this regard, he added.