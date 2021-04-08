Israel strikes near Damascus wound 4 soldiers: report

A fresh Israeli missile attack targeted positions near the Syrian capital of Damascus early Thursday, wounding four soldiers and causing damage, Syria’s state TV reported.

Citing a military source, the report said that the attack was launched by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon, and the Syrian air defenses responded to the attack, shooting down most of the missiles.

Residents in Damascus watched the air defenses’ trace and fire at the Israeli targets in the sky amid sounds of explosions.

According to reports, Israel in recent years has carried out numerous airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria.