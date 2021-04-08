Oman reports 1,203 new COVID-19 cases, 166,685 in total

The Omani health ministry on Wednesday announced 1,203 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 166,685, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 746 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 149,049 while seven deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,735, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The Gulf state’s coronavirus committee said on Monday that only citizens and residents will be allowed to enter its territory starting from Thursday amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases pressuring the health care system.